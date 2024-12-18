Cases against ex-NA speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad rise to 17

Before PTI’s final call nine cases were registered against Qaiser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The number of cases registered against the National Assembly's former speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser reached 17 in the capital territory.

On the court orders, DSP Legal Sajid Cheema presented details of the cases.

According to the police report, before PTI’s “Final Call” protest, nine cases had been registered against Asad Qaiser in Islamabad. However, following the protest on Nov 24, eight additional cases were lodged against him.

Asad Qaiser, through his counsel Ayesha Khalid, had filed an application seeking details of all cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, a hearing on Qaiser’s petition for the provision of case details could not take place. Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz was scheduled to hear the case but deferred it.

In compliance with court orders, the police submitted the details of all 17 cases registered against the PTI leader in court.