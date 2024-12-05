Number of cases against Imran Khan in Islamabad reaches 76

Pakistan Pakistan Number of cases against Imran Khan in Islamabad reaches 76

14 new cases were filed against Khan following the PTI protests

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 11:39:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The number of cases registered against former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad has increased to 76.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard a petition filed by Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking details of the cases against him.

The petitioner's lawyers, Shaheena Shahab and Mirza Asim Baig, presented their arguments before the court.

During the hearing, the Islamabad police submitted a new report detailing additional cases against Imran Khan.

According to the police report, 14 new cases were filed against Khan following the PTI protests, bringing the total number of cases in Islamabad to 76, up from 62 previously.

The IHC also received a report on cases filed against Imran Khan in Balochistan, indicating that one of the two cases in the province had been dismissed.

The petitioner's lawyer mentioned that some FIRs in Islamabad were sealed, to which the court remarked that the police have the authority under their rules, advising the petitioners to approach the judicial magistrate.

The IHC subsequently disposed of the petition filed by Noreen Niazi regarding the cases against her brother.