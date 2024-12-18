PPP criticises govt over slow internet, social media restrictions

Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 15:26:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key coalition partner, strongly criticised the government in the National Assembly over sluggish internet speeds and the closure of social media platforms.

Addressing the assembly, PPP MNA Shazia Marri stated, "The internet speed has been ruined, and the ministry was in a state of disarray. What kind of firewall is this, and who is responsible for this?"

Expressing her dissatisfaction, she remarked sarcastically, "I couldn't help but laugh at the introduction of the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill. There's no internet, yet they are proposing a Digital Nation."

PPP's Abdul Qadir Patel also questioned the situation, asking, "Why has the internet been destroyed to such an extent? IT-related businesses have incurred losses worth billions. I have never seen a ministry in such dismal condition."

In response, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division stated that once the Ministry of Interior confirmed the situation as stable, restrictions on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) will be lifted.