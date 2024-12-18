PM Shehbaz embarks on three-day official visit to Egypt

Ishaq Dar, Attaullah Tarar and Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the PM

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for a three-day official visit to Egypt.

He will attend the 11th summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo under the theme 'Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy'.

Representing Pakistan at the summit, the prime minister will highlight the importance of investing in youth, small and medium enterprises for a strong economy.

The prime minister will affirm Pakistan's strong commitment to cooperation and implementation of basic principles laid down by the D-8 Organization of Developing Countries.

He will emphasize cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism sectors.

The prime minister will articulate steps taken by Pakistan for empowerment of youth and their economic development.

He will also participate in the special meeting of D-8 on the situation in the Middle East, humanitarian crisis and rehabilitation in Gaza and Lebanon as a result of Israeli aggression.

The prime minister will press for establishing peace in the Middle East while underscoring Pakistan's principled position on the Palestine dispute.

On the occasion, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of countries participating in the summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.