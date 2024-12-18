CJP Afridi releases additional note in ZAB murder case reference

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 10:51:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi released his additional note in Zufikar Ali Bhutto case, stating that the Supreme Court (SC) in its advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution cannot reappraise the evidence and undo the decision of the case announced by then bench.

In his additional note, the CJP wrote; “I find myself in agreement with the observation of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah that certain portions of the detailed opinion of the Chief Justice (Qazi Faez) verge on reappraisal of evidence in a case that has already been finally decided by this Court in its adjudicatory jurisdiction, and thus, the same exceed the scope of the inquiry delineated in the Short Opinion that ‘[i]n its advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution, this Court cannot reappraise the evidence and undo the decision of the case’.”

It must be remembered that a nine-member of the apex court, headed by ex-CJP Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali on March 6, 2024, was unanimous in the opinion on the Presidential Reference that due process was not complied and fair trial was not given to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) founder and former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and in appeal by the SC.

However, the CJP admired the courageous stance of dissenting judges including Justice Dorab Patel, Justice Muhammad Haleem and Justice G Safdar Shah.

“Their dissents, even if unsuccessful in altering the outcome, remain a testament to the enduring principles of judicial integrity and impartiality, underscoring the value of an independent judiciary committed to the rule of law,” he concluded.



