Six Pakistanis confirmed dead in boat capsizing

ATHENS (Dunya News) – Six Pakistanis have been confirmed dead in the Greek boat accident.

The names of five the dead included Ahmed, Abid, Rehman, Sufyan and Abdullah.

Amir Aftab Qureshi, Pakistani ambassador to Greece, while talking to the media, said 84 Pakistanis were on board.

According to the spokesman for the Foreign Office, the bodies will be sent to Pakistan at the government's expense.

They are in constant contact with the Greek authorities and are providing facilities to the survivors.

The country called off the rescue operation after 72 hours, ending hopes of finding dozens of missing people.

Earlier, addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz condoled the incident, saying: “Illegal migrants were aboard a boat that sank in Greece and sadly five Pakistanis drowned in that while around over 40 were rescued.”

