Imran will call for stoppage of remittances, if demands not met: Aleema Khan

Formation of judicial commission, release of detained PTI workers

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 04:27:31 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Aleema Khan has said his brother Imran Khan has said if his demands are not met, he will call for stopping remittances to the country.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday night, Aleema Khan said the PTI founder wanted the formation of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 24 issues and the release of detained PTI workers.

These are the demands with which the founder has sent his men to the government, Aleema Khan said.

She said the PTI founder has demanded the government accept his demands.

Earlier, Musadik Malik alleged Imran was playing a game, adding, “If PTI wants to have talks with treasury benches, it is ok.”

I don’t think there is any harm if the government initiates dialogue as it has been doing this in the past.

Politicians always hold dialogue in a democratic way,” he said.

