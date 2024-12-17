President vows to cement Pak-UAE relations in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates in diverse sectors.

Addressing a reception in connection with UAE’s 53rd National Day, “Eid Al Etihad” in Islamabad tonight, he described the Pakistan-UAE relationship as a bond rooted in faith, trust, and mutual respect.

The President said Pakistan wants to enhance cooperation with the UAE in key sectors, such as information technology, renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism.

He invited UAE businesses to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s economy, including the Pakistan Stock Exchange, renewable energy, and other promising sectors as it offered an investment-friendly environment.

The President said that Pak-UAE relations had flourished into a trustworthy strategic partnership, encompassing political, economic, and social dimensions. He further said the UAE was one of Pakistan’s most significant economic partners and one of the largest investors in the country.

Expressing optimism for deepened bilateral cooperation, Asif Ali Zardari said the recent signing of multiple agreements in diverse sectors, including maritime, logistics, and aviation, reflects the UAE’s unwavering support and confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential.

Highlighting the historic ties between the two nations, the President noted that Pakistan was the first country to establish diplomatic representation in the UAE even before its formal formation. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s consistent support during Pakistan’s difficult times.

The President also appreciated the contributions of the 1.8 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, who continue to play a vital role in the development of both countries. He said this people-to-people connection exemplifies the mutual trust and goodwill between our countries.

The President extended heartfelt congratulations to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the people of the UAE on the country’s national day.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the UAE, since its unification, had made remarkable progress, emerging as a global hub for trade, investment, and tourism. He credited the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for laying the foundation of the UAE’s prosperity and its enduring relationship with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, members of the diplomatic community and government officials attended the event.