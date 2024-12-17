Naqvi discusses security, anti-drug measures with Saudi counterpart in Riyadh

Pakistan Pakistan Naqvi discusses security, anti-drug measures with Saudi counterpart in Riyadh

Both sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against drugs.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 16:08:11 PKT

RIYADH (Web Desk) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Riyadh on Tuesday.

They discussed security cooperation, measures to combat drug trafficking and other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said every Pakistani has a relationship of religious devotion and respect with Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every difficult time.

Mohsin Naqvi conveyed good wishes for the visionary leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia and expressed sincere gratitude for Saudi Arabia's support to Pakistan.

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr Khalid Al-Batal, Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Bassamy, Director General of Drug Control Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni were also present at the meeting.

The Pakistani side included Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, Director General Passport and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi and Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

