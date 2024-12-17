Court upholds arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leak case

Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear in the court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has ordered that the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur remain in effect in the audio leak case.

The hearing, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, addressed the request to cancel the warrants.

Neither Ali Amin Gandapur nor co-accused Asad Farooq appeared in court.

The defendants' lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, represented them during the proceedings.

The court upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for both Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Farooq and adjourned the hearing until January 9.

It is worth noting that the audio leak case against CM Ali Amin Gandapur is registered at the Golra Police Station in Islamabad.