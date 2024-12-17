ECP seeks response from Adiala Jail officials over Imran Khan's non-appearance in contempt case

ECP officials stated that the jail authorities failed to activate the video link

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought an explanation from Adiala Jail authorities for failing to present former prime minister Imran Khan in the contempt of Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner case.

A three-member bench, headed by Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani, heard the case against Imran Khan. Despite prior orders, the PTI chief could not appear via video link.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, highlighted that the commission had instructed for a video link appearance in the last hearing. When asked if arrangements were made, ECP officials stated that while their setup was ready, the jail authorities failed to activate the video link due to technical issues, possibly caused by jammers.

Faisal Chaudhry expressed concerns, alleging an unofficial ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s image or statement, suggesting deliberate non-cooperation from jail officials.

He urged the commission to summon Imran Khan directly if the video link remains unavailable.

ECP's counsel suggested that technical difficulties might be to blame and not intentional neglect. He also noted that evidence could not be recorded in the absence of the accused.

Faisal Chaudhry argued that the jail authorities’ actions constituted contempt as well, urging the commission to drop the case entirely. However, member Nisar Durrani clarified that the case could not be dismissed mid-hearing.

The commission has directed Adiala Jail authorities to submit a response and adjourned the hearing until January 15.