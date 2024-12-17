Ali Amin Gandapur awaits Imran Khan's directive on civil disobedience movement

Gandapur expressed frustration over being denied permission to meet the Imran Khan

Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 12:43:44 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has stated that he is awaiting orders from Imran Khan regarding the civil disobedience movement.

Speaking to Dunya News outside the Peshawar High Court, Gandapur expressed frustration over being denied permission to meet the Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on Monday.

He emphasised, "I represent the entire province and do not need clearance. Those demanding clearance should themselves be scrutinised."

He further stated his intention to approach the court over being denied access to Imran Khan.

Gandapur added that instructions regarding the civil disobedience movement would be conveyed by Imran Khan today, and whatever guidance is provided will be strictly followed.

PHC grants protective bail to Gandapur



Ali Amin Khan Gandapur got a huge relief on Tuesday as the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted protective bail to the CM in all cases against him till Jan 16.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad of the PHC conducted hearing on the KP CM’s bail plea.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general submitted the report in the court, informing that as many as 33 cases were registered against the firebrand KP CM in Punjab while he was nominated in 32 cases in the capital territory, Islamabad.

Other than giving protective bail to CM Gandapur, the court also directed him to appear in the relevant courts for hearing of his cases.