Shaukat Yousafzai criticises govt's stance on negotiations as 'childish'

Pakistan Pakistan Shaukat Yousafzai criticises govt's stance on negotiations as 'childish'

Yousafzai revealed that PTI leadership had persuaded Imran Khan to delay civil disobedience movement

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 15:54:37 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Senior PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai has labeled the government's approach to negotiations as immature, warning of potential consequences if talks fail.

In a video statement, Yousafzai revealed that PTI leadership had persuaded Imran Khan to delay a major decision, such as initiating a civil disobedience movement, to give negotiations with the government a chance.

“We hoped the government would respond positively and engage the opposition,” he said. “However, the government’s behavior has been extremely childish. They seem to think that PTI is weak and that’s why we’re discussing negotiations, but that is far from the truth.”

Yousafzai emphasised PTI's commitment to Pakistan and noted that the decision to finalise the date for the civil disobedience movement was postponed due to the possibility of talks.

He warned that if the negotiations do not proceed, Imran Khan might announce a new strategy.

“Any harm to Pakistan as a result of this will rest squarely on the government’s shoulders,” Yousafzai concluded.