Shireen Mazari, eight others indicted in GHQ attack case

ATC heard 14 cases related to May 9 incidents

Mon, 16 Dec 2024

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday indicted nine people, including former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari, Raja Rashid Khafeez, Khadim Hussain, Zakarullah, Azimullah Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Mehr Mohammad Javed, and Chaudhry Asif in connection with the case related to the May 9 GHQ attack.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for the hearing.

Nevertheless, the indictment proceedings against the former minister was postponed.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC conducted the proceedings at Adiala Jail.

The court recorded the attendance of the defendants in all cases and subsequently adjourned the hearing of 13 cases related to the May 9 incident until January 6.

Besides, another hearing took place for another case related to the GHQ attack, with former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, and former Punjab law minister Raja Basharat, along with other accused, appearing before the court.

PTI founder chairman Imran Khan also appeared before the court.

The prosecution filed a petition for the cancellation of bail for 23 accused, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, for remaining continuously absent from the hearings.

Later, the court issued notices to all the accused in the case while adjourning the hearing till December 19.



