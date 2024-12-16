President Zardari, PM Shehbaz pay rich tribute to APS martyrs

December 16 reminded the nation to get united against terrorism: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed firm resolve to continue war against terrorism till complete elimination of this menace from Pakistan.

President Zardari said December 16 reminded the nation to get united against terrorism and increase their efforts to eliminate this menace.

In a message on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar attack, he said "on 16th December, 2014 the terrorists attacked the future of our children and the nation."

On this day, he said the terrorists mercilessly killed our citizens, including our children, adding the terrorists showed their animosity towards public by attacking teachers and children. Attack on the children was cruel and against humanity, he added.

PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism on the 10th anniversary of the devastating Army Public School (APS) tragedy on Monday.

In his heartfelt message, he said that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring over 140 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. “These ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh,” he said.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack will never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honoured the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation.

He further stated, “The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha’Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting on the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas.”

The APS tragedy remains one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history. “We will never forget. We will never forgive,” PM Shehbaz Sharif declared, vowing to continue the fight against terrorism.

INTERIOR MINISTER MOHSIN NAQVI



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the war against terrorism will remain continue till the complete elimination of this monster.

Naqvi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of APS and said that the students and teachers had laid the foundation of a peaceful Pakistan on December 16, 2014.

CM MARYAM NAWAZ

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the APS tragedy taught us a lesson to uproot the menace of terrorism.

“It was an attack on humanity, education and future of Pakistan,” said Maryam Nawaz.