APS martyrs' sacrifice laid foundation for lasting peace: Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur paid tribute to the martyrs on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) tragedy, calling their sacrifice an unforgettable chapter in history.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandapur described the APS attack as one of the most heart-wrenching incidents in the nation’s history.

"The tragedy of APS united the entire nation, government, and institutions against a common enemy," he said, adding that the event continues to bring tears to every eye and laid the basis for lasting peace in Pakistan.

The KP Chief Minister emphasised that the incident spurred the nation to take decisive action against terrorism.

He highlighted how political and military leadership came together after the tragedy to devise the National Action Plan, which proved to be a timely and effective step towards a peaceful Pakistan.

He acknowledged the immense grief of the affected families, stating, "Today is a day of deep anguish for the parents who lost their beloved children forever to this heinous act."

The APS attack, which targeted innocent children, remains a solemn reminder of the price paid in the fight against terrorism and the resilience of the Pakistani nation.