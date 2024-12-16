Negotiations between govt, PTI unlikely to succeed, claims Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Pakistan Negotiations between govt, PTI unlikely to succeed, claims Sheikh Rashid

Former minister appreciates formation of dialogue committee by PTI

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 12:13:53 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that negotiations between the government and the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not reap fruit.



Speaking to media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Rawalpindi, the former minister appreciated the formation of a dialogue committee by the PTI, aimed to talk to the government.

"Holding negotiations is good but there is only one grave and two persons can’t be put into that,” he remarked in his characteristic style.

“If negotiations don’t succeed, then there will be another round of chaos and anarchy. I condemn the atrocities of Nov 26. I had already said that political landscape would be marked by instability before Dec 30. I have just come back from Saudi Arabia, where every person prays for the safety of Pakistan,” he added.

Recalling his meeting with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, Ahmed said Khan assured him that “both of us are united” in our struggle.



