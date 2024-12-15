Bilawal turned down offer to become prime minister, claims Murtaza Wahab

He said Bilawal will become the prime minister not as a result of any secret deal

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had rejected premiership offer while the government was being formed.

Bilawal’s spokesman Murtaza, in a statement, said the PTI founder carried out ‘attacks’ on May 9 and held marches on Islamabad to become prime minister.

He said the heinous role of the founder of PTI will never be forgotten.

Murtaza, who is the mayor of Karachi metropolis, said Bilawal will become the prime minister not as a result of any secret deal but with the full support of the people.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had revealed that “secret meetings” were being held in the President House to oust Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and replace him with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal.

In a statement, Saif said both father and son (President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal) were making all the necessary efforts for premiership of the latter, adding that the president was on a secret mission to see his son as the premier.