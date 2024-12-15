Tarar says PTI wants chaos in country thru 'violent' protests

Reacts to Gandapur’s statement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has alleged it has become the strategy of the PTI to hold violent protests with the armed groups and illegal Afghan nationals.

Reacting to the statement of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the minister said the PTI harmed the country and its people.

He alleged that the PTI ‘invaded’ Islamabad with armed groups equipped with modern weapons, stone guns, teargas shells, and grenades on November 26.

Tarar said the PTI’s armed groups had carried out indiscriminate firing during its Islamabad protest.

He referred to the videos circulating on social media showing Ali Amin Gandapur’s guards to open fire on their own workers.

“Tehreek-e-Inteshar wants nothing but chaos to achieve ulterior motives,” he added.

He regretted that the PTI wanted instability in the country, harming the national interest for their political gains.

“May 9 and November 26 are the darkest days in the country’s history,” he said while calling out the PTI’s violent politics.

He recalled that the PTI founder continued his speech in Multan’s rally despite the deaths of workers caused by a stampede.

The PTI founder does not care about the lives and property of the people, he said while stressing that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reject their call like previous ones.