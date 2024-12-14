CM Maryam all grateful for historic reception in China

Maryam Nawaz reached Guangzhou city of China during her week-long visit

GUANGZHOU (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that China always supported Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz reached Guangzhou city of China during her week-long visit.

She was warmly welcomed on her arrival in Guangzhou.

CM Maryam Nawaz held an important meeting with Guangzhou Vice-Governor Zheng Guozhi.

A state dinner was also arranged for the dignitaries of Punjab.

“I’ll forever remember the hospitality and warm welcome received in China,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She added that there is a strong bond between the people of Pakistan and China.

The chief minister said that she learnt a lot during her visit of China and the people of Punjab will definitely get benefit from the experience.

Guangzhou’s Vice-Governor Zheng Guozhi also lauded the initiatives of Maryam Nawaz for the people of Punjab.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had proposed to establish a joint working group with China to eliminate environmental pollution in Punjab.

The chief minister while addressing a special meeting on climate change and environment in Shanghai said, “When I arrived in China after 32 years, I saw a new China, which people call a modern miracle of present time."

“China has completely changed and its development is a beacon for Pakistan and other developing countries,” she said.