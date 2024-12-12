CM Maryam to establish joint working group with China to curb environmental pollution

Says China is a world leader in terms of infrastructure, trained human resource

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proposed to establish a joint working group with China to eliminate environmental pollution in Punjab.

The chief minister while addressing a special meeting on climate change and environment in Shanghai said, “When I arrived in China after 32 years, I saw a new China, which people call a modern miracle of present time."

The Beijing-Punjab Working Group will work on knowledge sharing, policy making, capacity building, data sharing and technology transfer.

Green urban planning, green energy, e-transport will be made possible through Beijing-Punjab Working Group collaboration to reduce carbon emissions.

"China has completely changed and its development is a beacon for Pakistan and other developing countries. China is a living economic miracle and its development in every sector is miraculous.

China is a world leader in terms of infrastructure, trained human resource and is a miracle in respect of industrial development. China has stunned the world by completely controlling environmental and air pollution,” she added.

She paid tribute to the Chinese minister of environment. She said, “The Chinese minister of environment, who is an expert in the field of environment, is a highly capable personality."

The Chinese minister of environment has improved China's environment and made the people breathe easily. China's effective and long-term measures depict its commitment for improving the environment, CM Maryam added.