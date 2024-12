US Ambassador calls on Deputy PM Dar

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 05:36:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday.

According to a Deputy Prime Minister Office news release, both Donald Blome and DPM Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest during the meeting.