US Ambassador Blome calls on Deputy PM Dar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday.

According to a Deputy Prime Minister Office news release, both Donald Blome and DPM Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

US Ambassador Blome often meets high-profile figures in Pakistan as part of his diplomatic assignments. Recently, he said financing and job creation in Pakistan was the top priority of the United States.

Blome said the United States had invested $2 billion in infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

The US envoy, while addressing the ceremony organised in connection with the seven-decade-long Pakistan-US partnership for building infrastructure, said "our aim is to pass the benefits of investment in infrastructure to the people of Pakistan."

He said the US support also increased access to the healthcare facilities, financing instead of loans as well as creating employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.



