Rules for judicial appointments vital for safeguarding independence of judiciary

Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 21:32:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court's senior judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah wrote a letter to Justice Jamal Mandokhail, head of the Rules-Making Committee, emphasising the urgent need to revise the process for judicial appointments.

In his letter, Justice Mansoor Shah pointed out that the judiciary had in the past played a pivotal role in judicial appointments, but this balance has shifted following the 26th Amendment. “The executive’s role in appointments has significantly increased, disrupting the equilibrium,” he stated.

Highlighting the potential implications, Justice Shah cautioned that even a single appointment made without adhering to strict rules could rot public confidence in the judiciary. He also submitted detailed proposals to the committee for consideration.

Justice Shah stressed that the development of rules by the Judicial Commission is vital for safeguarding judicial independence. Citing Article 175(4) of the Constitution, he noted that the Judicial Commission is constitutionally empowered to create such rules.

He warned that without clearly defined rules, the Judicial Commission’s proceedings on judicial appointments would lack constitutional legitimacy. “Post-amendment, the judiciary now finds itself in a minority within the Commission, while the executive holds a majority, posing a risk of politically motivated appointments,” he wrote.

Justice Shah underscored that transparent rules are essential to ensuring the independence of the judiciary and mitigating the risks associated with executive dominance. "Appointments made under clear and impartial guidelines will strengthen trust in the judiciary and uphold its autonomy," he said.