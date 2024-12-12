Fake recruitments: Court grants bail to Punjab Assembly ex-secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LHC also granted bail to Bhatti in alleged corruption reference

Thu, 12 Dec 2024 18:34:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Anti-corruption court granted bail to former Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a case related to fake recruitments.

The court approved Bhatti’s bail against two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each. The decision was announced by Anti-Corruption Court Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmed.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, arguing that the accused had bypassed merit to recruit individuals of his choice through fraudulent means.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had approved the bail of former principal secretary to ex-chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the alleged corruption reference against Bhatti.

The court granted bail against surety bonds of Rs10 million.

It is important to note that this bail application pertained to a corruption reference related to developmental projects involving Muhammad Khan Bhatti.