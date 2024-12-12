Acting speaker calls Punjab Assembly session on Dec 16

Acting speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer convened the 19th session on Dec 16 at 2pm.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly acting speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer has called the assembly session on Dec 16.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat, acting speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer convened the 19th session on Dec 16 at 2pm.

Two weeks ago, the Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution supporting the 26th Constitutional Amendment by a majority vote.

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman had moved the resolution stating that the amendment in the constitution is a continuation of the Charter of Democracy.

He had termed the amendment a triumph for the institutions and a victory for the constitution and the parliament.

