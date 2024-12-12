NADRA blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years

Pakistan Pakistan NADRA blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years

Additionally, 1,370 ID cards were blocked in Islamabad, 446 in Azad Kashmir, 228 in Gilgit-Baltistan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 16:51:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has blocked over 71,000 identity cards in the last five years, according to a report.

The report reveals that the highest number of blocked ID cards, 25,981 is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 20,583 from Balochistan, 13,564 from Punjab, and 9,677 from Sindh.

Additionally, 1,370 ID cards were blocked in Islamabad, 446 in Azad Kashmir, 228 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read also: NADRA issued millions fake ID cards, reveals a report

NADRA has unblocked 44,460 ID cards after verification, while investigation into 13,618 blocked cards is still ongoing.





