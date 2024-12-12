CJP Afridi convenes Supreme Judicial Council meeting on Dec 13

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 2pm to discuss the pending cases.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Thursday convened the Supreme Judicial Council meeting on Dec 13.

On Dec 11, Justice Yahya Afridi visited Gwadar sub-jail to inspect the facilities for under-trial prisoners.

According to a Supreme Court statement, the CJP continued his visits to remote districts of the country.

This marked the second day of his Gwadar tour, accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court and other judges.

During the visit, CJP Afridi stressed improving prisoners’ welfare and upgrading infrastructure.

