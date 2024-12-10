CJP Afridi reviews Gwadar sub-jail facilities

Official assures him of plans to set up prisons in Makran and Zhob divisions

GWADAR (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has visited Gwadar sub-jail to inspect the facilities provider to under-trial prisoners.

According to a Supreme Court statement, the CJP continues his visits to remote districts of the country.

This marked the second day of his Gwadar tour, accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court and other judges.

During the visit, CJP Afridi stressed improving prisoners’ welfare and upgrading infrastructure.

He also stressed the need for establishing jails in every division of Balochistan.

Official assured him of plans to set up prisons in Makran and Zhob divisions.

