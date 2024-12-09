CJP Afridi to visit far-flung areas to ensure speedy justice

Justice Afridi chaired an important meeting in Gwadar regarding judicial reforms

GWADAR (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi decided to visit the far-flung areas of the country in order to ensure speedy justice.

CJP Afridi chaired an important meeting in Gwadar on Monday regarding the judicial reforms.

It was decided during the meeting that CJP would personally visit the remote areas to improve the performance of district judiciary.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, CJP Afridi held meetings with district and session judges of Turbat, Chaghi and Panjgur on Monday during his visit to Balochistan.

He lauded the services of judicial officers performing their duties in the far-flung areas of the country.

A sub-committee for Balochistan was also constituted during the meeting.

The sub-committee will conduct visits to various prisons and submit a comprehensive package of draft reforms aimed at improving the system.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Khan Kakar and Monitoring Judge for Prisons Justice Abdullah Baloch.