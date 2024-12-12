Cold, dry weather in Lahore, intense cold wave in Pakistan's northern regions

Lahore is ranked first in the world with 346 AQI, temperature in Islamabad dipped to -1°C

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The weather in Lahore, known as the "City of Gardens," will remain cold and dry today (Thursday).

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the provincial capital is expected to be 7 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach up to 20 degree Celsius.

The humidity level in the air has reached 75%, with wind speeds recorded at 2 kilometers per hour.

In terms of pollution, Lahore is ranked first in the world, with an average smog level of 277 recorded in the city.

ISLAMABAD

The intensity of cold has increased across the country, with the temperature in the federal capital, Islamabad, dipping to minus one degree Celsius.

NORTHERN PAKISTAN

In Leh, the temperature dropped to minus 13°C, while Skardu and Gopas recorded minus 7°C. Kalam and Kalat experienced temperatures as low as minus 6°C.

A cold wave continued to affect most areas of Balochistan, with temperatures in Quetta falling to minus 5°C.

The first snowfall of the winter season occurred in the Shigar Valley. Due to heavy snowfall, communication with the upper areas of Astor and other regions has been disrupted.

Light rain and snowfall are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and surrounding hilly areas.