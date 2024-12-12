PM visits NA Speaker's residence to condole his sister's death

Pakistan Pakistan PM visits NA Speaker's residence to condole his sister's death

The prime minister prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the deceased in the hereafter.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 10:34:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s residence to condole his sister’s demise.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, a Prime Minister Office news release said.

The prime minister offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the deceased in the hereafter as well as patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear her irreparable loss.

