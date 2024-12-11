PTI initiates contact for talks with govt

Pakistan Pakistan PTI initiates contact for talks with govt

Govt has accepted PTI's offer for negotiations to foster an environment of reconciliation in country

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 16:56:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated contact for talks with the government.

Government sources stated that the government has accepted PTI's offer for negotiations to foster an environment of reconciliation in the country.

They added, "We have always emphasised resolving issues through political dialogue."

Sources further revealed that negotiations are the way forward in politics, not chaos. A five-member negotiating committee has been formed by PTI on behalf of the party's founder.

Read also: We will continue our fight for supremacy of constitution: Salman Akram Raja

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that people would have to fight for their democratic rights.

He made these remarks while speaking to Dunya News.

“We will continue our struggle for supremacy of law and constitution in Pakistan,” he asserted.