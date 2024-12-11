Pak-China joint exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pakistan Pakistan Pak-China joint exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz graced the ceremony as chief guest

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 14:13:58 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Pak-China joint exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China concluded on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, three-week long exercise in counter terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercises being held annually.

Distinguished Visitor’s Day (DVD) Ceremony of the exercise was conducted at Tilla Field Firing Range.

Also Read: COAS reviews Pak-China joint exercise 'Warrior-VIII' in Pabbi

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz graced the ceremony as chief guest while Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan along with dignitaries from China were also present.

The dignitaries appreciated high standards of professionalism displayed by troops during the exercise.