FIA Cyber Wing's powers restored, IT Ministry issues notification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Information Technology (IT) Ministry has issued a notification restoring the powers of the FIA Cyber Wing.

According to the notification received by Dunya News, the laws governing the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency have been annulled, and its powers have now been transferred to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency laws were revoked due to an incomplete structure, but they will be reactivated once the structure is completed.

Sources indicated that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing has now been granted the authority to take action against crimes on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency was established in 2023 to address social media-related crimes.