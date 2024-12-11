JUI-F, PTI decide to form joint strategy on registration of seminaries

Fazl, Assad Qasir held telephonic talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI leader Assad Qasir on Tuesday night held a telephonic talk and decided to have a huddle on the issue of registration of seminaries.

The two leaders exchanged views on current political situation in the country.

The political stalwarts decided to form a joint strategy on the registration of seminaries.

A tug of war is going on between the JUI-F and the government on seminaries’ reforms.

JUI-F has accused the government of toeing international agenda to control the seminaries on the pretext of registration.

On the other hand, the rulers denied the allegations and viewed registration of seminaries was a must to bring them under the ministry of education.