Omar Ayub calls for judicial inquiry into Nov 26 killings

Ayub claimed 12 PTI workers were martyred, 5,000 detained

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader Omar Ayub called for a thorough judicial inquiry into the firing incidents on peaceful protesters, which resulted in the loss of lives and mass arrests.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Ayub stated that 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were martyred, and over 5,000 were detained during the incident.

"Our protest was entirely peaceful — not a single thing was broken," he said. He also compared the recent violence to the Model Town incident during the tenure of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He alleged that the November 26 killing was yet another example of state brutality.

"Who gave the order to open fire?" Ayub questioned, demanding a judicial inquiry into the November 26 incident in Islamabad. He emphasised that PTI's struggle is rooted in the pursuit of the rule of law and justice for all.