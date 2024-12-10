CM Maryam hails Pak-China ties as time-tested

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam hails Pak-China ties as time-tested

CM Maryam hails Pak-China ties as time-tested

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 13:19:27 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said the friendship between China and Pakistan stood the test of time.

On the second day of her visit, she met with the Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Jianchao. She thanked the minister for a warm welcome and praised the long-term vision of CPC.

She said due to the sincere efforts of the Chinese leadership, China has emerged as a leading economy at the international horizon.

The chief minister also highlighted the deepening connection between the people of both countries. She said their friendship demonstrated the ever-growing bond of masses in both sides of the aisle.

Read More: CM Maryam lands in Beijing to hold talks with Chinese leadership



She expressed her appreciation for the huge success of China’s rural sector and said Punjab would like to emulate that model. The CM her government would praise any cooperation of China to empower Punjab in models like local governance and rural development.

She, meanwhile, expressed her desire to focus on youth development to reap dividends.