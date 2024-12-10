53rd martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain today

Sowar Muhammad Hussain embraced martyrdom in Pakistan-India war on 10 December 1971.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) is being observed today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain was born on 18 June 1949 in Dhok Pir Bakhsh (now Dhok Muhammad Hussain Janjua). On 3 September 1966 he was enrolled as a driver and after training joined 20 Lancers.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain fearless actions inflicted heavy losses on enemy during 1971 war in Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector.

During 1971 war, Sowar Muhammad Hussain took an active part in every battle with the unit. He spotted the enemy tanks close to a minefield near the village Harar Khurd. At his own initiative he directed accurate fire of recoilless rifles, resulting in the destruction of sixteen enemy tanks.

After fighting valiantly for five days, he was hit by machine-gun fire on the front lines while preventing the enemy soldiers from lying down minefield to target Pakistani side. He received martyrdom at the young age of 22 on 10 December 1971.

Sowar Hussain was the first foot soldier of Pakistan Army to receive Nishan-e-Haider after his martyrdom.

