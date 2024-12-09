Fazl urges govt to avoid politicising seminaries issue
Pakistan
Says seminaries are given the freedom to affiliate under the 1860 Act or the Ministry of Education.
CHARSADDA (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the government to avoid politicising the issue of seminaries.
Speaking at a press conference, he asserted that the struggle for the autonomy of seminaries is a collective cause for all scholars and religious institutions.
He stressed the importance of safeguarding religious education, including Quranic studies, Fiqh, and Hadith, while condemning attempts to create divisions among scholars.
Rehman accused institutions of interfering in the Madrasa Registration Bill, which had previously been passed with consensus.
He highlighted seminaries were given the freedom to affiliate under the 1860 Act or the Ministry of Education.
He reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the independence of seminaries while advocating for their registration in a fair and no-discriminatory manners.