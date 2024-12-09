MLA agreement between Pakistan, Kenya finalised in Arshad Sharif murder case

AAG informed the court that the MLA agreement would be signed tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An MLA (Mutual Legal Assistance) agreement between Pakistan and Kenya has been finalised in the murder case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The hearing of the case was conducted by a seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the court that the government of Pakistan and the government of Kenya had finalised the MLA agreement, and it would be signed tomorrow (Tuesday).

AAG Amir Rehman further stated that he had not been able to submit the report, upon which the court directed him to submit it and adjourned the hearing.

It is noteworthy that on October 23, 2022, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head by police on the Magadi Highway in Nairobi, Kenya.