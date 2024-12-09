Two families eating Pakistan like termite: Barrister Saif

Urges people to join hands with PTI founder for a corruption-free Pakistan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday took aims at Sharif and Zardari families for “eating the country like termites.”

In a statement on the International Anti-Corruption Day, Saif said today Pakistanis will have to purge themselves of all the corrupt elements of the society, adding that people will have to pledge to get rid of two families who had been plundering Pakistan for decades.

“These two families make their wealth here and then stash it abroad. One has purchased properties in London while the other has huge amount deposited in the Swiss Bank. The country is going backwards while their wealth is soaring,” he added.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s “efforts” to rein in ruling families corruption, the minister said Khan was languishing in jail as he went after their corruption.

He urged the people to join hands with the PTI founder for a corruption-free Pakistan.

