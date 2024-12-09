American hunter bags record-breaking markhor in Chitral

American hunter bags record-breaking markhor in Chitral

Joe Whitton paid a record $271,000 to obtain the permit for hunting the markhor

CHITRAL (Dunya News) - An American hunter has successfully hunted the first markhor of the season in Chitral, making history by bidding the highest amount ever in Pakistan’s hunting history.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department Divisional Forest Officer, American citizen Ronald Joe Whitton paid a record $271,000 to obtain the permit for hunting the markhor.

Whitton hunted the markhor on Sunday under the supervision of wildlife officials in the Thoshi Shasha Conservancy area of Chitral. The hunted markhor was 11 years old, with horns measuring 49.5 inches in length.

The Wildlife Department had sold four permits for hunting the national animal, with both permits for the Thoshi One and Thoshi Two conservancies being sold for a record $271,000 each.