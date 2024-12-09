Pakistan Navy celebrates 53rd Hangor Day today

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy is celebrating 53rd Hangor Day today (Monday) to commemorate the historic event in which Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor sank Indian Navy frigate Khurki and crippled INS Kirpan in 1971 war in a spectacular war action.

In order to pay tribute, Pakistan Navy celebrates 9th December as Hangor Day which is reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy’s submarine Hangor during 1971 war.

Submarine Hangor remained a pride for Pakistan Navy in 1971 war and her gallant action was not only a spectacular tactical battle resulting in sinking of Indian Navy's frigate but it was a strategic overture of Pakistan Navy which effectively thwarted and marginalised Indian aggression imposed on Pakistan during 1971 war.

This heroic action took place at south east of ‘Diu Head’ on west coast of India. The event is distinguished in naval history for being the first and only successful kill by a conventional submarine after WW-II.

Owing to the outstanding leadership of its Commanding Officer, then Commander Ahmed Tasnim and the professional crew, enemy remained unable to detect the submarine as it successfully returned Karachi on completion of the mission.

Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor was the first of Daphne class submarines acquired from France. Commissioned in 1969, it served Pakistan Navy with honour till her decommissioning in 2006. It now stands proud at Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi as a symbol of courage and victory.

In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of Hangor was decorated with four Sitara-e-Juraat, six Tamgha-e-Juraat and sixteen lmtiazi Asnad. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy.

