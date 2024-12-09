Cold wave to persist across country till Dec 14: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about a cold wave expected to affect most parts of the country until December 14.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave currently impacting the northeastern regions is likely to move northeastward within the next 12 to 18 hours.

The weather will remain mainly dry, with cold wave conditions dominating across the country in the next 24 hours. However, isolated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions may experience light rain, thunderstorms, and light snowfall.

Frost is also likely in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during early morning hours, while foggy conditions are expected at a few locations in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the night and morning.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most regions, with hilly areas experiencing very cold conditions. Leh, Skardu, and Kalat remained the coldest places in the country on Sunday where temperature fell up to -7 degrees Celsius.

