DPM Dar, Turkish FM discuss unfolding situation in Syria

Pakistan

They discussed possible cooperation between the two countries for safety of the Pakistanis in Syria.

SLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday held telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan on the unfolding situation in Syria.

According to details, Ishaq Dar shared the details of the efforts by the Government of Pakistan for the safety and security of its nationals in Syria with the Turkish foreign minister.

They also discussed possible cooperation between the two countries for the safety of the Pakistan nationals in Syria.
 

