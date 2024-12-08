Fake news watchdog exposes spread of false information during PTI protests

The report highlighted the circulation of misleading information on both national and social media.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) –The Fake News Watchdog, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating misinformation and disinformation, has reported a significant increase in fake news during the recent Islamabad protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The fake news watchdog stated that fabricated news related to the protests had a damaging impact, distorting Pakistan's global image due to the spread of unverified information.

The report mentioned a dangerous, fabricated statement attributed to the Interior Minister regarding citizens from Azad Kashmir, as well as fake news surrounding a supposed video message from the founding chairman.

False reports about the arrests of Ali Amin and Bushra Bibi escalated the intensity of the protests.

According to the report, fabricated news about hundreds of dead bodies at PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals had a highly negative impact, and fake news about Asad Qaiser becoming the PTI chairman also spread.

Furthermore, a fake account of Imran Khan’s son, Suleman Isa Khan, was used to incite party workers.

The report also stated that rumors about Imran Khan's transfer to Adiala Jail were later proven false.

Similarly, claims about 600 army academy personnel resigning during the protests were baseless, and fake reports of gunfire at Asad Qaiser and Mehmood Khan Achakzai spread as well.

The report also noted the negative effects of former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s statements regarding Imran Khan's health, as well as the airing of old images during a press conference by DPO Attock, Dr Ghias Gul, and the news of a PTI worker's death after falling from a container, which became a topic of global discussion.

The report concluded that the victims of fake news included the government, security agencies, and political parties, and that urgent measures are needed to combat fake news in Pakistan.