PM Shehbaz to meet Nawaz today to discuss political situation

Shehbaz Sharif will brief the party’s supremo over recent visit to Saudi Arabia

Updated On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 14:13:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will call on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif today at his residence in Jati Umra.

Both the leaders will discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif will brief the party’s supremo regarding his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The sources said that prime minister will take the elder Sharif into confidence regarding his conversation with Maulana

Fazlur Rehman in the wake of religious seminaries bill.

Both the leaders will also visit the graves of their parents in Jati Umra, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz left for an eight-day official visit to China.

The special arrangements were made for the official trip and Maryam Nawaz will receive VIP protocol in China.

She is the first female chief minister to visit China at the invitation of the ruling party.

During her trip, she will visit Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong. The visit will focus on exploring cooperation in the fields of Information Technology (IT), healthcare, and industry.