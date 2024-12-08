IHC to hear request for cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail in Toshakhana II case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled a hearing for the cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail in the Toshakhana II case.

The case will be heard by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb on December 12.

It is important to note that the court has issued a notice to Bushra Bibi for December 12, and the FIA has sought the cancellation of her bail.

In its petition, the FIA stated that Bushra Bibi has been misusing the bail privilege by failing to appear before the court. The FIA has requested the court to revoke her bail.