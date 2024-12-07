PM Shehbaz felicitates nation as weekly inflation drops to 3.57pc

Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in the past six years: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the entire nation as weekly inflation further declined to 3.57 percent.

In a statement, he said the inflation rate has fallen to its lowest level in the past six years due to the efforts of economic team. He pointed out that since 4th October 2018, the price index was recorded at the lowest level on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif said he stands committed to his promise of working tirelessly to address the problems of the masses.

The prime minister said steps are being taken for employment generation, industrial development and promotion of foreign investment in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country is rapidly moving towards development after economic stability. He said that increase in remittances and investment from friendly countries as well as stable diplomatic relations are a reflection of Pakistan's development journey.

He said their political sacrifices for Pakistan's development and prosperity have not been in vain. He said all stakeholders are playing their role in the development journey.